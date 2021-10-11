Dragons’ offense reawakens, Clinton rolls on the road

Friday, the Clinton Dragons rolled into their bye week with a dominant 46-27 win at Lenoir City. The win ended a four-game losing skid for Clinton, which evened its record at 4-4, and notched their first Region win of the season (1-3).

Clinton’s offense was balanced and prolific, outgaining the Panthers 553-294. The Dragons racked up 187 yards on the ground, and another 366 through the air as QB Josh Keith completed 24 of his 33 passing attempts, with no interceptions, and two touchdown tosses to Trace Thackerson. Keith also scored on a 1-yard run for Clinton.

Connor Moody scored twice on the ground for Clinton and Erreese King added two more rushing touchdowns for the Dragons. Andy King intercepted a pass for Clinton as well.

Box score by Dan McWilliams

Clinton 6-13-13-14—46

Lenoir City. 0- 7- 0-20—27

Scoring

Clinton—Connor Moody 21 run (run failed), 8:49, 1st

Clinton—Erreese King 1 run (run failed), 11:52, 2nd

Clinton—E. King 3 run (Ryan Bradley kick), 4:05, 2nd

Lenoir City—Jordy Carroll 11 pass from Brett Cortez (Suzanna Jay kick), 0:44.5, 2nd

Clinton—Joshuah Keith 1 run (kick failed), 10:48, 3rd

Clinton—Moody 45 run (Bradley kick), 3:38, 3rd

Lenoir City—Zane Ward 9 pass from Cortez (Jay kick), 11:50, 4th

Clinton—Trace Thackerson 15 pass from Keith (Keith run), 7:50, 4th

Lenoir City—Trey Wilhite 1 run (Jay kick), 6:33, 4th

Clinton—Thackerson 17 pass from Keith (pass failed), 5:33, 4th

Lenoir City—Dusty Clevenger 50 pass from Cortez (no PAT), 0:00, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 23, Lenoir City 16

Rushes-yards: Clinton 30-187, Lenoir City 20-22

Passing yards: Clinton 366, Lenoir City 272

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 24-33-0, Lenoir City 20-35-1

Total plays-yards: Clinton 63-553, Lenoir City 55-294

Punts-avg: Clinton 1-15.0, Lenoir City 3-28.0

Return yardage: Clinton 92, Lenoir City 92

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 0-0, Lenoir City 1-4

Penalties-yards: Clinton 10-89, Lenoir City 3-35

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 3-1, Lenoir City 2-1

Time of possession: Clinton 26:26, Lenoir City 21:34

Time of game: 2 hours, 43 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards

Clinton: Moody 4-74 (2 TDs), Keith 8-50 (TD), E. King 11-30 (2 TDs), Chauncey Felts 5-28, Rodayvien Truss 1-4, William Taylor 1-1; Lenoir City: Cortez 5-16, Chris McCord 8-12, Ward 2-2, Carroll 3-1, Wilhite 2-minus 9 (TD)

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)

Clinton: Keith 24-32-0 366 (2 TDs), Team 0-1-0 0; Lenoir City: Cortez 20-35-1 272 (3 TDs)

Receptions – yards

Clinton: Braylon Taylor 7-69, Truss 6-69, Thackerson 3-48 (2 TDs), Jeremiah Blauvelt 2-100, Teegan Bolinger 2-45, Lucas Kendall 2-11, Andy King 1-18, Felts 1-6; Lenoir City: Ward 6-78 (TD), Carroll 4-44 (TD), Clevenger 3-92 (TD), McCord 3-38, Wilhite 3-16, Grayson Vincil 1-4

Punting – total yards – average

Clinton: Barrett Maddox 1-15-15.0; Lenoir City: Leo Gonzalez 3-84-28.0

Kickoff returns – yards

Clinton: Truss 2-56, Felts 2-22; Lenoir City: McCord 4-48, Clevenger 1-18, Carroll 1-14, Ward 1-4

Punt returns – yards

(none for either team)

Interceptions – yards returned

Clinton: A. King 1-14; Lenoir City: none

Fumbles – yards returned

Clinton: none; Lenoir City: Egan Rains 1-8

Fumble recoveries

Clinton: Deven Monroe; Lenoir City: Rains

Sacks – yards

Clinton: Moody 1-4; Lenoir City: none