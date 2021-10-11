Dragons’ offense reawakens, Clinton rolls on the road

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 30 Views

Friday, the Clinton Dragons rolled into their bye week with a dominant 46-27 win at Lenoir City.  The win ended a four-game losing skid for Clinton, which evened its record at 4-4, and notched their first Region win of the season (1-3). 

Clinton’s offense was balanced and prolific, outgaining the Panthers 553-294.  The Dragons racked up 187 yards on the ground, and another 366 through the air as QB Josh Keith completed 24 of his 33 passing attempts, with no interceptions, and two touchdown tosses to Trace Thackerson.  Keith also scored on a 1-yard run for Clinton. 

Connor Moody scored twice on the ground for Clinton and Erreese King added two more rushing touchdowns for the Dragons.  Andy King intercepted a pass for Clinton as well.

Box score by Dan McWilliams

Clinton            6-13-13-14—46 

Lenoir City.     0-  7-  0-20—27  

Scoring 

Clinton—Connor Moody 21 run (run failed), 8:49, 1st 

Clinton—Erreese King 1 run (run failed), 11:52, 2nd 

Clinton—E. King 3 run (Ryan Bradley kick), 4:05, 2nd 

Lenoir City—Jordy Carroll 11 pass from Brett Cortez (Suzanna Jay kick), 0:44.5, 2nd 

Clinton—Joshuah Keith 1 run (kick failed), 10:48, 3rd 

Clinton—Moody 45 run (Bradley kick), 3:38, 3rd 

Lenoir City—Zane Ward 9 pass from Cortez (Jay kick), 11:50, 4th 

Clinton—Trace Thackerson 15 pass from Keith (Keith run), 7:50, 4th 

Lenoir City—Trey Wilhite 1 run (Jay kick), 6:33, 4th 

Clinton—Thackerson 17 pass from Keith (pass failed), 5:33, 4th 

Lenoir City—Dusty Clevenger 50 pass from Cortez (no PAT), 0:00, 4th 

Team stats 

First downs: Clinton 23, Lenoir City 16 

Rushes-yards: Clinton 30-187, Lenoir City 20-22 

Passing yards: Clinton 366, Lenoir City 272 

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 24-33-0, Lenoir City 20-35-1 

Total plays-yards: Clinton 63-553, Lenoir City 55-294 

Punts-avg: Clinton 1-15.0, Lenoir City 3-28.0 

Return yardage: Clinton 92, Lenoir City 92 

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 0-0, Lenoir City 1-4 

Penalties-yards: Clinton 10-89, Lenoir City 3-35 

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 3-1, Lenoir City 2-1 

Time of possession: Clinton 26:26, Lenoir City 21:34 

Time of game: 2 hours, 43 minutes 

Individual stats  

Rushes – yards  

Clinton: Moody 4-74 (2 TDs), Keith 8-50 (TD), E. King 11-30 (2 TDs), Chauncey Felts 5-28, Rodayvien Truss 1-4, William Taylor 1-1; Lenoir City: Cortez 5-16, Chris McCord 8-12, Ward 2-2, Carroll 3-1, Wilhite 2-minus 9 (TD)  

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards) 

Clinton: Keith 24-32-0 366 (2 TDs), Team 0-1-0 0; Lenoir City: Cortez 20-35-1 272 (3 TDs) 

Receptions – yards 

Clinton: Braylon Taylor 7-69, Truss 6-69, Thackerson 3-48 (2 TDs), Jeremiah Blauvelt 2-100, Teegan Bolinger 2-45, Lucas Kendall 2-11, Andy King 1-18, Felts 1-6; Lenoir City: Ward 6-78 (TD), Carroll 4-44 (TD), Clevenger 3-92 (TD), McCord 3-38, Wilhite 3-16, Grayson Vincil 1-4  

Punting – total yards – average 

Clinton: Barrett Maddox 1-15-15.0; Lenoir City: Leo Gonzalez 3-84-28.0  

Kickoff returns – yards 

Clinton: Truss 2-56, Felts 2-22; Lenoir City: McCord 4-48, Clevenger 1-18, Carroll 1-14, Ward 1-4 

Punt returns – yards 

(none for either team)  

Interceptions – yards returned 

Clinton: A. King 1-14; Lenoir City: none  

Fumbles – yards returned 

Clinton: none; Lenoir City: Egan Rains 1-8  

Fumble recoveries 

Clinton: Deven Monroe; Lenoir City: Rains  

Sacks – yards 

Clinton: Moody 1-4; Lenoir City: none 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

XFS: Allmendinger goes 3-for-3 at the Roval

(MRN.com)  AJ Allmendinger stayed undefeated at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. The driver of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.