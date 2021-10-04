Dragons fall to Cougars, 14-6, in defensive battle

For a 14-6 ballgame, Friday’s tilt between Campbell County and Clinton was highly entertaining. The Cougars escaped with the 8-point win in a game that saw all of its points scored within a two-minute, seven-second span of the third quarter, to move to 6-1 on the season and 2-1 in Region 3-5A.

For Clinton, it was a bitter pill to swallow as they fell to 3-4, 0-3 in Region play heading into the season’s final three weeks.

Like the last four meetings, this game was not decided until the fourth quarter as both defenses kept rising to the challenge time after time. Clinton had the ball late and was driving behind quarterback Josh Keith when the Cougar defense bowed up one final time and stopped the sophomore just shy of the line to make on fourth down to seal the win.

Keith replaced Trace Thackerson in the second quarter as the Dragons looked for an offensive spark and completed seven of his 12 passes for 209 yards, which included a beautiful touchdown pass to Jeremiah Blauvelt that covered 56 yards.

After a scoreless first half, Campbell County lit up the scoreboard with 3:09 to play in the third quarter, with Ethan Miller hauling in a 35-yard scoring strike from Hunter White. The extra point made it 7-0, but 69 seconds later, Keith found Blauvelt streaking down the sideline behind his defender and threw a perfectly-placed ball that the senior turned into six points. The kick was no good, leaving the score at 7-6 Cougars, but that did not last long, as White found Miller again, this time from 72 yards out, and CCHS extended its lead to 14-6 with the extra point.

Clinton had a Keith-to-Andy King touchdown taken off the board by a questionable illegal touching penalty, as the Dragons committed 11 penalties for 106 yards.

For the game, Clinton outgained Campbell County, 346-324, and both teams exhibited balanced offensive attacks as the Dragons had 131 yards rushing and 215 through the air, while the Cougars rushed for 144 yards and threw for another 180. Clinton lost one fumble on the night and the Cougars lost a fumble and threw an interception (picked off by King).

Individual standouts from Clinton:

Josh Keith (QB) 7-of-12 passing for 209 yards and a touchdown;

Jeremiah Blauvelt (WR) 3 receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown;

Chauncey Felts (RB) 3 carries for 52 yards.

Individual standouts for Campbell County:

CJ Allen (RB) 18 carries, 133 yards (all in the first half);

Hunter White (QB) 10-of-25 passing with 2 TDs and an interception;

Ethan Miller (WR) 4 catches for 127 yards and 2 TDs.

Box score by Dan McWilliams

Campbell County. 0-0-14-0—14

Clinton 0-0- 6-0— 6

Scoring

Campbell County—Ethan Miller 35 pass from Hunter White (Latham Carr kick), 3:09, 3rd

Clinton—Jeremiah Blauvelt 56 pass from Joshuah Keith (kick failed), 2:00, 3rd

Campbell County—Miller 72 pass from White (Carr kick), 1:02, 3rd

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 11, Campbell County 12

Rushes-yards: Clinton 33-131, Campbell County 30-144

Passing yards: Clinton 215, Campbell County 180

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 8-18-0, Campbell County 10-25-1

Total plays-yards: Clinton 51-346, Campbell County 55-324

Punts-avg: Clinton 5-40.4, Campbell County 4-38.0

Return yardage: Clinton 67, Campbell County 55

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 3-15, Campbell County 0-0

Penalties-yards: Clinton 11-106, Campbell County 8-76

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 2-1, Campbell County 2-1

Time of possession: Clinton 23:35, Campbell County 24:25

Time of game: 2 hours, 39 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards

Clinton: Chauncey Felts 3-52, Connor Moody 4-29, Trace Thackerson 9-16, Rodayvien Truss 2-14, Keith 10-8, William Taylor 2-7, Erreese King 1-5, Elijah Batiste 2-0; Campbell County: CJ Allen 18-133, Will Lester 3-12, White 2-5, Blake Roberts 4-4, Peyton Ferguson 1-1, Team 2-minus 11

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)

Clinton: Keith 7-12-0 209 (TD), Thackerson 1-5-0 6, Team 0-1-0 0; Campbell County: White 10-25-1 180 (2 TDs)

Receptions – yards

Clinton: Blauvelt 3-92 (TD), Truss 3-34, Andy King 1-55, Lucas Kendall 1-34; Campbell County: Miller 4-127 (2 TDs), Ferguson 3-29, Mason Shanks 1-11, Skyler Clawson 1-9, Allen 1-4

Punting – total yards – average

Clinton: Barrett Maddox 5-202-40.4; Campbell County: Shanks 4-152-38.0

Kickoff returns – yards

Clinton: Batiste 1-35, Derek Bean 1-19; Campbell County: Ferguson 2-55

Punt returns – yards

Clinton: Truss 1-13; Campbell County: none

Interceptions – yards returned

Clinton: A. King 1-0; Campbell County: none

Fumble recoveries

Clinton: Truss; Campbell County: Team

Sacks – yards

Clinton: none; Campbell County: Josh Heatherly 1-10, Zac Brady 1-3, Roberts 1-2

Missed field goal – yards

Clinton: none; Campbell County: Carr 32