Donna Lynn Kirkpatrick, age 45

Donna Lynn Kirkpatrick, age 45, passed away suddenly at her home in Heiskell, Tn on Monday, October 11, 2021. Donna loved to collect cars and enjoyed deep-sea fishing. She is survived by father Donald Brown, mother Deborah Fenton, sons Jonathan Kirkpatrick and Caleb Austin Murphy, and brother John Daniel Stafford. 

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 18, 2021, from 12 pm to 2 pm at Wolf Valley Baptist Church. The funeral service will begin at 2 pm with Calvin Headrick officiating, and burial to follow at Wolf Valley Baptist Cemetery.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tn is in charge of arrangements.

