Donald Oscar (Duck) Seivers, age 84, of Clinton

Donald Oscar (Duck) Seivers, age 84, of Clinton, passed away on October 11, 2021, at Sacred Ground Residential Hospice in Knoxville, TN. He was born in Clinton, TN on June 12, 1937, to the late Robert and Vivian Shinliver Seivers. Duck was a drywall hanger all his working life. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing with his special friend Bill Nichols. Duck also enjoyed hunting, watching the Tennessee Vols, and watching squirrels and birds from his porch.  In addition to his parents, Donald is preceded in death by his, wife Jean Ellen Seivers; brothers, Clyde Seivers; sisters, Pauline Henderson, Stella Henderson Fleta Seivers, Wanda Raby, Corrina Wilder, and Mary Rose Montgomery.

He is survived by, son, Robert Lee (Bobby) Seivers and fiancé Trish Harrison; sister, Elsie Phillips of Georgia; special nieces and nephews, Alice Faye Braden, Paulette Hutcheson, Vivian Johnston and husband  Mike, Robert Allen Wilder, Johnny Wilder and wife  Kathy, Dennis Wayne Wilder and Paul Edward Wilder and wife Vickie Peace. Special thanks to Johnny and Kathy Wilder for many years of care and support.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton from 4-6 PM with a Memorial Service to follow at 6 PM with David Crowe officiating. www.holleygamble.com

