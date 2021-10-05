Deborah Phillips, age 67 of Coalfield

Jim Harris

Deborah Phillips, age 67 of Coalfield passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021.  Deborah was born July 30, 1954, to the late Roger and Katherine Jones. She received her Master’s degree in education and worked as a Special Education and Elementary Teacher during her career.  She was currently teaching elementary education at Central Elementary in Wartburg, TN where she was devoted to her students.  Throughout her life, she loved reading, working in her flower garden, making arrangements, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.  In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her father & mother-in-law, George & Thelma Phillips.
She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Emmanuel Phillips of Harriman; sons, Jacob Phillips & wife Misty of Oak Ridge, Zachary Phillips & wife Jane of UT, and Ethan Phillips of Oak Ridge; grandchildren, Athaliah, Everley Phillips, and Raigan Myers; several nieces, nephews, and other family members.
The family will have a private graveside service at Phillips Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Central Elementary School, 1315 Knoxville Highway, Wartburg, TN  37887.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

