Deborah Jane (Gelhar) Brogdon, 66, died Oct. 17, 2021, at her home. Survivors include her husband, Terry Brogdon; daughters, Mrs., Amy (Jonathan) Nichols, Mrs. Pamela (Jeremy) Cummings, and Courtney Phillips; grandchildren, Brock Nichols, Brooke Nichols, Callie Cummings, and Camden Cummings; brothers, Mark Gelhar, and Marvin Gelhar; and sisters, Joyce McPhetridge and Queena Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Wanda Gelhar.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 21, from 5-6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Powell, 7706 Ewing Road, Powell, TN. A private family service will follow, with her uncle Rev, John Holland, speaking to the family.

Jones Mortuary, Clinton, TN, is in charge of all arrangements.