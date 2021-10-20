Deborah Jane (Gelhar) Brogdon, 66

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 32 Views

Deborah Jane (Gelhar) Brogdon, 66, died Oct. 17, 2021, at her home.  Survivors include her husband, Terry Brogdon; daughters, Mrs., Amy (Jonathan) Nichols, Mrs. Pamela (Jeremy) Cummings, and Courtney Phillips; grandchildren, Brock Nichols, Brooke Nichols, Callie Cummings, and Camden Cummings; brothers, Mark Gelhar, and Marvin Gelhar; and sisters, Joyce McPhetridge and Queena Jones.  She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Wanda Gelhar.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 21, from 5-6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Powell, 7706 Ewing Road, Powell, TN.  A private family service will follow, with her uncle Rev, John Holland, speaking to the family.

Jones Mortuary, Clinton, TN, is in charge of all arrangements. 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Joshua DeWain McNeal, age 40, of Rockwood

Joshua DeWain McNeal, age 40, of Rockwood passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2021, in Rockwood.  …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.