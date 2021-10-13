David Young age 68, of Clinton

David Young age 68, of Clinton, went home to be with his heavenly father at his residence on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.   He was a member of Riverview Baptist Church where he found true fellowship. David was proud veteran of the United States Army.  Throughout his life, David was known as a phenomenal musician who loved playing the guitar. David will be remembered for his great sense of humor who could fill any room with laughter.  David was also a jack of all trades who could be depended on to fix about anything. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Young, and loving son, Douglas Young.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Young of Clinton; mother, Jean Young; sons, Dave and Kyle; daughter, Natosha; sisters, Mary Ann Young and Susan Young Ross & husband Lester; several loving grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family will be honoring David’s requests and there will be no services. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

