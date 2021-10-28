CPD releases report in fatal Monday crash

Clinton Police have released the report on Monday’s fatal accident at the base of the off-ramp from I-75 onto Clinton exit 122.

The single-vehicle accident was reported at 5:40 am and emergency responders were on the scene within five minutes, according to the report filed by Detective Sergeant Scott Gregory, one of four certified accident reconstruction specialists with the CPD.

The investigation shows that 56-year-old Cory Caldwell had been driving a 2001 Ford E-Series van with seven passengers on board north on Interstate 75 on their way to work at SL Tennessee in Clinton. Survivors told investigators that it was Caldwell’s first day driving to the job site and that when he was told he was about to miss the exit he “jerked” the wheel hard to the right in an attempt to get on to the ramp.

The van veered off the roadway, crossed over the painted area on the shoulder, and slid onto the ramp, crossing the roadway and into a grass ditch line, where it made “hard contact” with an embankment. The impact caused the rear of the van to rotate around, “passing the front of the vehicle,” and then rolling over three times. The van came to rest on its roof, according to the report.

Caldwell, the driver, was thrown clear of the van and died at the scene, while the front-seat passenger, identified as 34-year-old Lahonna Charles, was also ejected and she was trapped underneath.

The other six passengers, none of whom are identified in the report, suffered varying degrees of injury and were taken to area hospitals. When interviewed by investigators on Tuesday, all of them said that everyone had been awake, talking, and in good spirits before the crash. No one in the van was wearing seatbelts, according to investigators, who said that the “structural integrity of the passenger compartment was intact” following the crash, and indicated that seat belts could have made a difference had they been worn.