CPD: 2 killed, 5 injured in van rollover crash

We now have more information about a fatal, single-vehicle accident that occurred early Monday morning in Clinton.

While the final report has not been completed, police say that the preliminary investigation into the crash shows that shortly before 6 am, a 15-passenger van with seven people aboard had been headed north on Interstate 75 on its way to deliver six of them to work at SL Tennessee, when the driver overshot the ramp onto exit 122 and, in an attempt to not miss the exit, turned sharply to the right, but lost control of the van, which overturned, pinning several of the occupants.

Police Chief Vaughn Becker said Tuesday morning that two people—the driver and one of the passengers—died in the crash and that the other five occupants were injured. Becker said that three victims were taken to UT Medical Center by ambulance for treatment of their injuries, and the remaining two were taken to Methodist Medical Center for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

As of the time this report was filed, police had not identified any of the people involved in the accident, and as the accident report has not been finalized, further details about the crash were also not immediately available.

Clinton Police are investigating the crash because while the Tennessee Highway Patrol responds to and investigates crashes on the interstate, their jurisdiction ends where the exit ramp begins. THP had its hands full Monday morning as well, with multiple accidents within five miles of exit 122 on both the south- and northbound sides, at least one of which resulted in injuries, according to troopers.

