CORRE Zoom meeting set for Nov. 8

The Coalition of Oak Ridge Retired Employees (CORRE) will hold its annual meeting on Monday, November 8th, at 2 pm using the online Zoom platform.

CORRE is an organization of retirees that works to improve the welfare of all former employees and surviving spouses of the managing contractors of the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge facilities.

The agenda includes reports about this year’s activities, the election of board members and officers, and a report to the CORRE membership from President Dave Whitehead.

All retirees, their spouses, and surviving spouses are urged to attend and encouraged to tell other DOE retirees how to attend the Zoom meeting on Monday, November 8th.

Send an e-mail to [email protected] to request the website and specific log-in information for the Zoom meeting, which can be participated in from a computer, smartphone, or tablet.

