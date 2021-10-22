Community Action announces commodity card sign-ups

It is that time of year again for income-eligible Anderson County residents to sign back up on the new pink commodity card!

Anderson County Community Action will be accepting applications for the new PINK commodity card beginning Monday, October 25 to Wednesday, November 10th. We take applications on Monday’s Wednesday’s and Friday’s 8:00 a.m.-12 noon.

To sign up please have your 2021 Proof of ALL household income (not a bank statement) and proof of address.  The office is located at 149 North Main Street in Clinton. For more information please call 865-457-5500. 

Commodities will be distributed on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the National Guard Armory in Clinton from 10-1. Please have with you, Your PINK commodity card and six brown paper bags.

