Clinton man faces charges after Knox scuffle

A Clinton man is facing numerous charges after an altercation with Knox County Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Franklin Eugene Brown was walking around with a gun on Saturday at around 6:45 p.m. in the Cedar Bluff area.

When deputies made contact with him, he fled on foot, and when they caught up to him, he fought with them.

The arrest report also states Brown had a pistol in his waistband, which he reportedly tried to reach for during the fight.

Brown was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on police officers with a gun, resisting arrest, fleeing and possession of a handgun during commission of a felony.

Brown also had an active failure to appear arrest warrant out of Anderson County. Another man, Justin Jenkins was also taken into custody for on a failure to appear warrant out of Anderson County as well.