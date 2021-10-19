Clinton Christmas Parade set for Dec. 4

(Historic Downtown Clinton) Historic Downtown Clinton’s Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 4th at 6:00 pm. The deadline to register is Monday, Nov. 22nd.

Clinton’s traditional Christmas Parade of bands, floats, dancers, local artists, and more will process through Historic Clinton on Saturday, Dec. 4th at 6:00. This year’s theme is “Dreaming of a White Christmas”. Businesses, churches, schools, and other marching groups are invited to register and participate.

Floats and politicians have a $25 entry fee while all other participants are $10. All funds will go directly to Historic Downtown Clinton, a new non-profit formed as a part of the Main Street program that strives to enhance and preserve our unique small-town history by making the downtown area the center for local businesses to thrive, new partnerships to develop, and for the community to gather.

Entry forms can be found at https://www.historicdowntownclinton.org/join-thechristmas-parade, or at The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce office at 245 North Main Street.

The Anderson County Chamber has previously organized and hosted the parade but President Rick Meredith says he is excited to continue the tradition of the parade under new leadership as it falls under the vision and mission of the events that Historic Downtown Clinton aims to do to create community in our historic district.

Parade participants are requested to decorate their vehicles/floats for this event. The Parade Santa is to be the only Santa. Horses are required to have on a diaper to enter the parade route. All pet owners are required to pick up after their animals by Clinton City Ordinance.

Rules concerning vehicles: All parade vehicles must be “street legal” and drivers must have a valid TN driver’s license (i.e., this eliminates ATVs, golf carts, mountain bikes, bicycles, and skateboards, etc.). Check-in will be at Jaycee Park/Anderson County Fairgrounds between 4:00-5:30 pm. First, second, and third-place prizes will be awarded for the best and most creative floats that reflect the parade theme.

Historic Downtown Clinton is looking forward to kicking off the holiday season with a fantastic Clinton tradition that families can look forward to.

For more information about the Clinton Parade, please contact Historic Downtown Clinton’s Program Director Katherine Birkbeck at 865-293-6367.