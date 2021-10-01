Clinton announces leaf collection schedule

The City of Clinton’s Public Works Department will begin the 2021 Leaf Collection the week of October 25th.

The city is zoned into four service areas, with each area receiving three leaf collections. The collection dates are approximately one month apart.

In order for collections to be made, officials say that leaves must be at the curbside before 7:00 a.m. on the scheduled Monday collection date. Leaf collection for your neighborhood will begin on the Monday shown, but it may take our crews several days to reach your individual street.

In the past, there have been problems with leaves being placed in the street, on sidewalks, and in drainage ditches. Your leaves should be piled near the curb or ditch line, on your property, and no closer.

When leaves are placed in the street and in ditches, rain carries them into our stormwater drains and catch basins, adding to drainage and flooding problems. Leaves placed in the street obstruct traffic, and leaves placed on sidewalks create a hazard for pedestrians.

It is a violation of Clinton City Ordinances 16-106 and 16-107 to place leaves in the street or in drainage curb/gutters and ditches. Public Works has asked the Codes Enforcement department to help enforce these ordinances. If your leaves are left in violation of the ordinances, they will not be collected until a correction is made through Codes Enforcement. Your cooperation with this ongoing problem is needed and will be greatly appreciated.

If you have questions or concerns, please call me at 457-6495 or e-mail [email protected].

Also, please do not combine brush with leaves, as these are separate operations and the city’s equipment will not be able to collect them both from the same pile. For more information, follow this link.

To view the complete schedule, follow this link.