CHS Homecoming this Friday; 5 to be added to Wall of Fame

Clinton High School will be celebrating its Homecoming this Friday, October 29th.

In addition to the parade through downtown and the football game against Karns, not to mention the usual coronation of the Homecoming Queen and her court, five individuals will be inducted into the school’s Wall of Fame.

One, Susan Fowler, was actually selected in 2019 but a family emergency prevented her from attending. She was an excellent CHS teacher for years.

The Class of 2021 inductees are:

Ms. Cathy Brown, prominent local realtor and politician, having been the first female on the Board of Mayor and Alderman, then later the first female to serve as Mayor;

Dr. Debra Gray King, owner of The Atlanta Center for Cosmetic Dentistry, an acclaimed and respected practice where she has become a pioneer in cosmetic dentistry;

Dr. Randall Robbins, a highly successful orthopedic surgeon in Oak Ridge. For years, he has served as Clinton’s team doctor, in addition to providing free physicals for CHS athletes and countless time, energy, and financial support to the school;

Terry Turner, owner of All Occasions Party Rentals in Knoxville. Terry’s business has won numerous awards and recognitions and has provided services both locally and nationally, including Dollywood, Boomsday, Bonnaroo, and Super Bowl XLVI.