CHS Class of 1961 holding 60th reunion

The Clinton High School Class of 1961 will hold its 60th reunion on Saturday, October 30th, at Calhoun’s in Oak Ridge. The classes of 1959, 1960, and 1962 are also invited!

Those attending the reunion are also invited to take in the football game between Clinton and Karns, at Clinton, on Friday the 29th. Arrangements have been made for special seating, and the class will be recognized during the contest.

For more information, or to RSVP for the reunion or the game, call Charles Price at 865-599-5728 or Pam Golden Rainey at 865-679-9922.