CCSO raids home on drug-related warrant

Jim Harris 3 hours ago

Monday, deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit and SWAT team executed a narcotics-related search warrant at a home on Baird Lanen in Jacksboro. 

Investigators say that the warrant was obtained after what they called “several controlled drug buys from the property and [its] inhabitants.”

During the raid, officers reported finding substances believed to be heroin, Gabapentin, and marijuana inside the home.

The residence is less than 500 feet from an elementary school, according to the CCSO, which could lead to enhanced charges for violating a drug-free zone. 

One arrest was made, as a woman identified as Krystal Sweat was arrested for possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance. 

Indictments will be sought for other occupants of the home as well.

