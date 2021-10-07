CCSO busy earlier this week

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 33 Views

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office made arrests in a drug-related investigation and recovered a stolen ATV in separate incidents earlier this week.

Tuesday, investigators from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, backed up by members of the department’s SWAT team, executed a search warrant at an apartment on Middlesboro Highway in LaFollette. 

After securing the apartment of Calvin D. Lowe, investigators conducted a search that turned up what is believed to be methamphetamine as well as several pieces of drug paraphernalia.  Lowe was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The previous evening, Campbell County deputies received information that a stolen Polaris Razor ATV might be traveling on Towe String Road.  While patrolling near the rock quarry, a deputy spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull it over.  The driver, however, refused to stop, and fled at speeds of up to 70 miles an hour, almost forcing other vehicles off the roadway, according to the CCSO. 

Deputies and LaFollette Police officers continued the search and located the stolen Polaris near Campbell County High School. 

The driver of the ATV, later identified as Robert Daugherty, ran across the road and was taken into custody on charges of possession of stolen property, reckless driving, felony evading arrest, and driving on a suspended license.

He remains in custody at the Campbell County Jail awaiting a court date next week.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Oak Ridge Street Painting Festival set for Oct. 16

(Roane State Foundation/Noon Rotary Club)  An important local step in integration is the theme of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.