CCSO busy earlier this week

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office made arrests in a drug-related investigation and recovered a stolen ATV in separate incidents earlier this week.

Tuesday, investigators from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, backed up by members of the department’s SWAT team, executed a search warrant at an apartment on Middlesboro Highway in LaFollette.

After securing the apartment of Calvin D. Lowe, investigators conducted a search that turned up what is believed to be methamphetamine as well as several pieces of drug paraphernalia. Lowe was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The previous evening, Campbell County deputies received information that a stolen Polaris Razor ATV might be traveling on Towe String Road. While patrolling near the rock quarry, a deputy spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull it over. The driver, however, refused to stop, and fled at speeds of up to 70 miles an hour, almost forcing other vehicles off the roadway, according to the CCSO.

Deputies and LaFollette Police officers continued the search and located the stolen Polaris near Campbell County High School.

The driver of the ATV, later identified as Robert Daugherty, ran across the road and was taken into custody on charges of possession of stolen property, reckless driving, felony evading arrest, and driving on a suspended license.

He remains in custody at the Campbell County Jail awaiting a court date next week.