CCHS assistant principal suspended amid investigation

An assistant principal at Campbell County High School is on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation into allegations he exchanged inappropriate text messages with an underage student at Jellico High School while he was employed as an assistant principal at the school. 

The terse, two-sentence letter sent to Jason James on September 29th by Director of Schools Jennifer Fields, states that “it was reported that you engaged in inappropriate text messaging with an underage student who attended Jellico High School and that the relationship continues.”

The letter states that James will remain suspended without pay for the duration of the investigation, which includes the Sheriff’s Office as well as school officials.

Specific information about the allegations is not being released at this time. This story will be updated when more information is available.

