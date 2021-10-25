Carol Ford age 77 of Clinton, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Diversicare of Oak Ridge. Carol was born August 21, 1944 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to the late Donald & Harriet Dee. Carol was saved as a child and throughout her life she enjoyed talking about Jesus. She also enjoyed flowers, birds, and enjoyed looking at Christmas lights. She was a long time member of SOCCUM “Save Our Cumberland Mountains”

In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her son, Stephen Ford; grandson, Jeffrey Perkins and brother, Don Dee, Jr.

She is survived by her children, Jajala Schweiger & husband Edward of VA, Robert Ford III & wife Marie of Clinton, and Barbara Bahn of Muldrow, OK; daughter-in-law, Edwina Ford; sisters, Emily Nerbonne of Alaska, Dawn D’Agnese of FL; special friend/caregiver, Anna Bridges of Rocky Top; 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral service to follow in the chapel. The family will have private graveside.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com