Carl Morris, Jr. age 90 of Heiskell

Carl Morris, Jr. age 90 of Heiskell, TN, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at his residence.  He was born January 15, 1931 in Elizabethton, TN.  He is preceded in death by his beloved bride of 58 years, Billie Elaine Morris; grandson, Daniel M. Morris; parents, Carl Sr. and Winnie Morris; and sister, Charlotte J. Smith. 

He is survived by daughters, Linda E. Morris, Karen A. Gambrell (David), Susan M. Smith (Jonathan), and Mary J. Black; sons, Paul H. Morris (Debbie) and Glenn A. Morris (Bernice); 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and one expected great-grandson. 

At his request, there will be no services.  The family asks for prayers through this difficult time.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

