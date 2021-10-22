Bonnie Williams West, age 80 of Clinton, peacefully passed away and went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. She was born in Anderson County, TN on January 29, 1941, to the late Dewey and Alta Carden Williams. Bonnie was a member of the 1 st Baptist Church of Clinton. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who loved her family dearly. Bonnie was especially proud of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a contagious laugh and will be missed by all. In addition to her parents, Bonnie is preceded in death by, twin brother, Lonnie Williams; brother, Clifford Williams; sister, Edna Floyd.

Survived by, loving husband of 38 years, Billy West; daughters, Rhonda Hurst and Darla Fritts (Rusty); grandchildren, Danny Hurst, Madison Floyd (Jacob), Courtney Ford (Parker), Savannah Martin (Levi); great-grandchildren, Pressley and Beau Floyd, Hudson Ford and Brooks Martin; siblings, Carl Williams (Martha) and Daisy Sharpe (Joe). The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 5-7 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Terry Baker officiating. Interment for Bonnie will be held at Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to 1 st Baptist Church, WEE Ministry PO Box 268 Clinton, TN 37717. www.holleygamble.com