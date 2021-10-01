“Be the Gift Tennessee Challenge” aims to increase organ donation

(TDSHS/TDS) The Department of Safety and Homeland Security is proud to partner with Tennessee Donor Services and Mid-South Transplant Foundation, Inc. for a “Be the Gift Tennessee Challenge.” In an effort to bring awareness to the desperate need for organ and tissue donations, Commissioner Jeff Long is challenging all Driver Services Centers in the state to increase organ and tissue donor registrations from now through the end of the year.

September is the month that the Donate Life community recognizes driver license partners and driver services centers for the lifesaving work they do throughout the year by helping register organ and tissue donors.

Nationally, 106,687 men, women, and children are waiting for a lifesaving transplant. In Tennessee, 3,050 people eagerly await the news of receiving a lifesaving gift. 98% of all Tennessee donors register to be organ and tissue donors at a Tennessee Driver Services Center.

“Just by simply asking a question, they’re not only giving the people in front of them the opportunity of saving a life, but they are also giving hope to the more than 3,000 people across Tennessee waiting on a transplant,” said Deana Clapper, Associate Executive Director of Tennessee Donor Services.

One organ donor can save up to 8 lives, and a single tissue donor can improve the lives of 75 or more individuals.

“We think about the loved ones whose lives have been saved by a donor,” said Commissioner Jeff Long. “We also think about the loved ones who have given the gift of life through a donation. Our Driver Services Division is devoted and committed to ensuring Tennesseans have the opportunity to become organ and tissue donors.”

Commissioner Jeff Long is challenging all Driver Services Centers in the state in the #BeTheGiftChallenge. The center that registers the most new donors for the remainder of 2021 will be recognized early next year.