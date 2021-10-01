Antiques Festival returns with two full days of activities

The Clinch River Fall Antiques Festival was canceled last year by the pandemic but returns this weekend, bigger and better than ever.

The festival begins at 12 noon today (Friday, October 1st), with Market and Main Streets in Historic Downtown Clinton closed to vehicular traffic and instead lined with antique and artisan vendors. There will also be food trucks, entertainment, a beer garden, and more, taking you up to 6:00 pm, when the NashTones perform live music until 10 pm, with shops open late, food and fun.

Saturday, vendors will be back out on Main and Market Streets from 9 am to 4 pm, with food trucks, a beer garden, live entertainment throughout the day, and an antique car show.

Admission and parking are free and the event will be held rain or shine, but right now the forecast is calling for more “shine.”