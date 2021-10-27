Anderson County, 4 cities seek input on 10-year Parks & Rec Master Plan

(Anderson County government press release) Anderson County, in partnership with the cities of Clinton, Norris, Oliver Springs, and Rocky Top, is requesting public input and ideas from the public to inform a Comprehensive Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

The Master Plan will be developed based on local priorities and national trends to make actionable recommendations to guide investment in facilities, programs and operations over the next 10 years. A project website has been developed to collect public input. The site can be accessed at https://losedesign.mysocialpinpoint.com/andersonco_tn_parks_and_rec or by scanning the QR code below.

Working with the County Mayor’s Office and the Conservation Board, the Anderson County Board of Commissioners authorized the first-ever Comprehensive Parks Plan to inventory facilities and recreation programs, identify community needs, and gather public input. Lose Design was hired to create the master plan document. Lose Design will develop this plan over the coming months. The information gathered will help guide the planning and development of recreation in the city.

“We are excited about the future of recreation in Anderson County and need your help to ensure we meet the needs of you and your families. The input we receive from you will help shape the next ten years of improvements and funding priorities for our community,” shared County Mayor Terry Frank.

“I encourage citizens to fill out the survey and share it with friends and family,” stated Mayor Frank.