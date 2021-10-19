Anderson Commission says ‘no’ to vaccine mandates, partisan elections

The Anderson County Commission met Monday for its regular October session at the Courthouse.

Among other business, the Commission adopted the redistricting plan necessitated by changes in the county’s population as noted in the 2020 US Census.

The Commission also voted 10-6 to support a resolution expressing local opposition to any federal vaccine mandate. Earlier in the day, Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank, Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton, Roane County Mayor Ron Woody, and Morgan County Mayor Brian Langley were among 54 county mayors from around the state to sign a letter expressing what was noted as “critical” concern about possible “governmental overreach,” and encouraging the governor “to preserve the rights of the citizens in our counties” regarding health care issues amid the pandemic. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery also raised concerns about what he also called overreach, citing legal and Constitutional issues. The vote came after a lengthy discussion that involved commissioners and members of the audience.

The Commission also voted 15-1 in support of a resolution calling for a Private Act aimed at ensuring that Commission and Constable elections in Anderson County remain non-partisan affairs. A private act is a measure that must be approved by the state legislature and is specific to the county requesting it. Commissioner Tracy Wandell, who submitted the resolution, said that he is hopeful that it can be finalized within a week or so, and sent to Nashville for consideration by the General Assembly during the upcoming special legislative session. If approved there, it would then have to be ratified by a two-thirds majority vote of the County Commission.

In case of a veto by the County Mayor, who has not indicated her stance on the issue, commissioners also set November 1st as the date for a possible special called meeting to override it.

This became an issue recently after the Anderson County Republican Party submitted a request to the Election Commission to have candidates for County Commission take part in the Republican and Democratic primaries in the spring, which would break with longstanding tradition. Monday, commissioners indicated a strong desire to maintain their non-partisan ways, citing the unity currently enjoyed on the 16-member panel, and each member’s ability to work for the betterment of the community rather than for an outside political agenda.

Commissioners voted 14-2 later in the meeting to formally request that the Anderson County GOP rescind its request to make the races partisan. County Democratic officials said during Monday’s meeting that they, too, would prefer to see these local races stay non-partisan.

We will continue to follow this for you here on WYSH.