Anderson Commission meets Monday

The Anderson County Commission will meet Monday, October 18th in regular session in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton.

Among the items on the agenda will be a discussion of, and a vote on, the redistricting plan proposed by a special committee, made necessary by changes in the county’s population as noted in the 2020 Census.

Commissioners will also discuss a resolution asking the Anderson County Republican and Democratic parties to reconsider their proposal to make all county offices, including Commission seats, partisan contests. Currently, Commission candidates do not have to run as a Democrat or a Republican and instead are elected in non-partisan races. The respective parties have indicated their interest in holding primary elections in the spring for County Commissioners, which would break from the long-standing tradition of non-partisan Commission candidates running in only the general election later in the year.

Some opponents of the move point to limitations placed on employees of the federal government by the Hatch Act, which prohibits those employees from participating in partisan political races. Two current Commissioners—Chairman Josh Anderson and District 1’s Chuck Fritts—could be prohibited from serving if the proposal goes forward. Others have said it would just add one more layer of partisanship to an already-politically divided community and nation, but supporters say that they want the political affiliations of Commission candidates to be part of the process.

The County Commission will meet tonight (10/18/21) at 6:30 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse, and will also be televised on ACTV.