Albert W. Barth, age 84, of Heiskell

September 29, 2021

Albert W. Barth, age 84, passed away peacefully at his home in Heiskell, TN, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Al loved everyone, he never met a stranger. He served in the United States Navy and Army for a total of 14 years. He was a very kind person, very loving, funny, and intelligent. Al was a man that would drop what he was doing to help someone out. He was an avid watcher of the History Channel and loved to fix things. He was “one in a million” and will be deeply missed by his family.

Albert is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and sons Robert and Keith Wilson.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Brenda Grace Barth; his sons, William Wilson, Jeffrey Wilson (Bonnie), Arthur McCoy Jr. (Tammy); daughters, Julie Evancho (Chris), Misty McCoy and James Morsch; grandchildren, Nikolas McCoy, Courtney Morsch, Tyler Spurling, Al is also survived by great grandchildren Kai Morsch and Wyatt Hooks, along with several great grandchildren and grandchildren in Ohio. The family would like to express their gratitude to UT Hospice, Nurse Stephanie and CNA Madison Reitner, for their kind and diligent care.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary. A Celebration of Life will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Dan Hatmaker speaking.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

