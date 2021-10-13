Adventure Anderson reminds businesses of ‘Get to Know Your Customers Day’

(Adventure Anderson) Did you know that Get to Know Your Customers Day comes around once every quarter? As a business owner, manager, or staff member, it’s easy to get lost in the day-to-day needs of serving customers and keeping your business running smoothly.

Use this third Thursday in October as a reminder to spark up a conversation with your clients. Here are some ideas you can use to Get to Know Your Customers on October 21st:

Ask (and reward) your customers for taking a brief survey. Make sure to ask meaningful questions and thank your customers for their time with a small token of appreciation, i.e. gift cards or discounts. Respond to negative reviews AND rave reviews. Prove that you’re listening to their concerns (and compliments) by replying to comments regularly. It only takes a couple minutes to share your contact information and offer to resolve problems. Use your customers’ names. A “hello” can make anyone’s day brighter, but adding a name shows your patron they’re remembered. Whether in-store, over email or on the phone, it’s a simple way to keep your customers from feeling like just another dollar or number in line. Throw a Customer Appreciation event. The choices are endless — coupons, giveaways, personalized thank-you cards, social media shout-outs and gift cards work well. Get your business name out there with “swag,” or business merchandise, with customizable items like totes, mugs, shirts and more. Keep the conversation going over email. Who doesn’t love a good deal or a thank you? Send monthly emails with discounts and limited-time offers, or a friendly reminder when they’re likely to need your product or service again.