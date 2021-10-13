Adventure Anderson reminds businesses of ‘Get to Know Your Customers Day’ 

(Adventure Anderson) Did you know that Get to Know Your Customers Day comes around once every quarter? As a business owner, manager, or staff member, it’s easy to get lost in the day-to-day needs of serving customers and keeping your business running smoothly.
Use this third Thursday in October as a reminder to spark up a conversation with your clients. Here are some ideas you can use to Get to Know Your Customers on October 21st:
- Ask (and reward) your customers for taking a brief survey. Make sure to ask meaningful questions and thank your customers for their time with a small token of appreciation, i.e. gift cards or discounts.
- Respond to negative reviews AND rave reviews. Prove that you’re listening to their concerns (and compliments) by replying to comments regularly. It only takes a couple minutes to share your contact information and offer to resolve problems.
- Use your customers’ names. A “hello” can make anyone’s day brighter, but adding a name shows your patron they’re remembered. Whether in-store, over email or on the phone, it’s a simple way to keep your customers from feeling like just another dollar or number in line.
- Throw a Customer Appreciation event. The choices are endless — coupons, giveaways, personalized thank-you cards, social media shout-outs and gift cards work well. Get your business name out there with “swag,” or business merchandise, with customizable items like totes, mugs, shirts and more.
- Keep the conversation going over email. Who doesn’t love a good deal or a thank you? Send monthly emails with discounts and limited-time offers, or a friendly reminder when they’re likely to need your product or service again.