AC wins; Dragons back in action; NASCAR tripleheader from Talladega

Thursday night, the Anderson County Mavericks seized control of Region 2-4A with a dominating 48-14 win at home over Carter. AC is 3-4 on the season, but 3-0 in Region play, heading into the home stretch of the regular season.

Elsewhere, Jellico went to Lynn Camp (KY) and came home with a 40-38 win.

WEEK 7 SCHEDULE

(Friday) Campbell County at Clinton (WYSH, 7:00 Eye Center Pregame Show, 7:30 kickoff on Fox & Farley Friday Night Football)…Powell at Oak Ridge…Harriman at Oliver Springs…Kingston at McMinn Central…Rockwood at Oneida…Wartburg at York Institute…Sunbright at Oakdale…Coalfield at Midway…Austin-East at Union County…Lenoir City at Karns…Gibbs at Scott…Halls at Sevier County…Cocke County at Central…West at Heritage…Farragut at Hardin Valley…South-Doyle at Fulton…Bearden at Bradley Central…Cookeville at Alcoa…Cleveland at Maryville.

THURSDAY SOCCER SCORES

Cumberland Gap 9 Campbell County 2…Oneida 3 Rockwood 0.

NASCAR THIS WEEKEND

Saturday, 12:30: Camping World Truck Series “Chevy Silverado 250” from Talladega.

Saturday, 4:00: Xfinity Series “Sparks 300” from Talladega.

Sunday, 1:00: NACAR Cup Series “Yellawood 500” from Talladega (also on 96.7 Merle).