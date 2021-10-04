AC Schools to close Thursday, Friday ahead of Fall Break

Anderson County Schools will be moving the previously scheduled in-service day for staff members up by one day, from this Friday, October 8th, to Thursday, October 7th.

Students do not attend classes on in-service days, and school officials say they will use a non-instruction day/inclement weather day to close on Friday.

School will resume on Monday, October 18th, after Fall Break.

Director of Schools Dr. Tim Parrott said the decision was made after consulting with the School Board Chairman due to staffing concerns and the number of substitutes available, or more accurately, in this case, the number of unavailable subs.

A LETTER FROM DR. PARROTT

Looking ahead to next week, I have concerns with the number of staff out and the number of subs available. I met with the Chairman of the School Board yesterday and we made a decision to move next Friday’s in-service day to Thursday (No Students) and Close the district on Friday, October 8th. We will use one of our non-instruction days / inclement weather days for the closure. We understand that anytime we change the schedule it causes problems but in this case, we believe we will be in a better place come Monday, October 18th.