AC Lady Mavs look to stave off elimination Thursday

Jim Harris

Wednesday at the state volleyball tournament in Murfreesboro, the Anderson County Lady Mavs were pushed to the brink of elimination after dropping a back-and-forth second-round match with East Hamilton.

AC (36-12) won the first set 27-25, but the Hurricanes roared back to take the second, 25-14.  The Lady Mavs won the third set, 27-25, but as they had done themselves the previous day, East Hamilton gave AC a taste of their own medicine, taking the final two sets, 25-22 and 20-18.

Anderson County will play Sullivan East at 1 pm EDT/12 noon CDT Thursday, October 21st (today) at Rockvale High School in an elimination match.  The winner will face the winner of Signal Mountain/Hume-Fogg at 5 pm CDT in a second elimination match, while the loser will head home.

Follow along and get live scoring updates online at www.tssaasports.com

