AC Lady Mavs look to stave off elimination Thursday

Wednesday at the state volleyball tournament in Murfreesboro, the Anderson County Lady Mavs were pushed to the brink of elimination after dropping a back-and-forth second-round match with East Hamilton.

AC (36-12) won the first set 27-25, but the Hurricanes roared back to take the second, 25-14. The Lady Mavs won the third set, 27-25, but as they had done themselves the previous day, East Hamilton gave AC a taste of their own medicine, taking the final two sets, 25-22 and 20-18.

Anderson County will play Sullivan East at 1 pm EDT/12 noon CDT Thursday, October 21st (today) at Rockvale High School in an elimination match. The winner will face the winner of Signal Mountain/Hume-Fogg at 5 pm CDT in a second elimination match, while the loser will head home.

Follow along and get live scoring updates online at www.tssaasports.com.