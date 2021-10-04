AC government seeking citizens to serve on Planning Commission, Solid Waste Committee

(Submitted, Anderson County government)  Applications are being accepted to fill vacancies on the Anderson County Regional Planning Commission and the Anderson County Regional Solid Waste Planning Board. 

The Planning Commission, established by state law, is responsible for land-use planning within the unincorporated areas of Anderson County. Members are appointed by the county mayor and confirmed by County Commission, and members (who must be Anderson County residents) serve four-year, staggered terms. 

The Solid Waste Planning Board is also established by state law and is responsible for planning solid waste disposal and waste reduction required by the Solid Waste Management Act of 1991. County members are appointed by the county mayor and confirmed by County Commission. Members serve staggered terms of between two and six years in length. 

Anyone interested in being considered to serve on the Planning Commission or the Solid Waste Board must complete an application and submit to the Anderson County Mayor’s Office by noon on Friday, Nov. 5th.  Applications may be sent via e-mail to [email protected]

To obtain an application, you may visit the county website at: www.andersoncountytn.gov or e-mail [email protected] for a copy of the appropriate application.

