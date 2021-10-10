10 digits to make a phone call starting Sunday

Beginning this Sunday, October 24, all phone calls made in the 865 area code will have to be made using the area code and the seven-digit number.

For regular calls, now you’ll have to dial the full 10 digits for any phone number, including ones made in your own area code.

Your telephone number, including the current area code, will not change, and what is a local call now will remain a local call regardless of the number of digits dialed.

The nationwide change is due to the advent of a three-digit option to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 988, that can be called from anywhere in the country.

As a result, any area code that uses 988 prefixes in telephone numbers is mandated by the FCC to adopt 10-digit dialing. The 865 area code is among 82 area codes in 37 states across the nation that will be affected by this change.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can still be reached by dialing 1-800-273-TALK (8255)