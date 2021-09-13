XFS: Gragson edges Haley for second straight win

(NASCAR.com) His .381-second win in the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet over hard-charging Kaulig Racing driver Justin Haley gives him a two-race winning streak heading into next week’s regular-season finale at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, where the 12-driver playoff field will be set.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship competitor John Hunter Nemechek finished third with Gragson’s JRM teammate Justin Allgaier rallying from an early race mechanical issue to finish fourth, followed by Stewart-Haas Racing’s Riley Herbst.

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Daniel Hemric and 18-year-old Ty Gibbs were sixth and seventh. Gibbs led a race-best 67 of the 250 laps and won Stage 2.

Brandon Brown and cousins Harrison Burton and Jeb Burton rounded out the top 10.

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., a four-time winner of this race, finished 14th in his only NASCAR start of the season. He was running among the top 10 but was called for a pit-road speeding penalty on a late-race pit stop. He still got to celebrate in Victory Lane, however, as one of Gragson’s team owners.

For more on Saturday’s race, follow this link.