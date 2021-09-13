XFS: Gragson edges Haley for second straight win

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 7 Views

(NASCAR.com)  His .381-second win in the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet over hard-charging Kaulig Racing driver Justin Haley gives him a two-race winning streak heading into next week’s regular-season finale at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, where the 12-driver playoff field will be set.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship competitor John Hunter Nemechek finished third with Gragson’s JRM teammate Justin Allgaier rallying from an early race mechanical issue to finish fourth, followed by Stewart-Haas Racing’s Riley Herbst.

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Daniel Hemric and 18-year-old Ty Gibbs were sixth and seventh. Gibbs led a race-best 67 of the 250 laps and won Stage 2.

Brandon Brown and cousins Harrison Burton and Jeb Burton rounded out the top 10.

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., a four-time winner of this race, finished 14th in his only NASCAR start of the season. He was running among the top 10 but was called for a pit-road speeding penalty on a late-race pit stop. He still got to celebrate in Victory Lane, however, as one of Gragson’s team owners.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

