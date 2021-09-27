XFS: Berry claims victory in Vegas

Jim Harris Local Sports

(MRN.com) Josh Berry seized the opportunity and drove away from the competition Saturday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Tabbed to substitute for injured JR Motorsports driver Michael Annett, the Tennessee late model champion Berry earned his second win of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season, claiming an impressive 4.396-second victory in the playoff opener.

Berry, 30, led a 1-2-3 JR Motorsports team sweep in the Alsco Uniforms 302 – besting his teammates Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson, whose second-and third-place finishes were tops among the 12 playoff-eligible drivers.

Regular-season champion AJ Allmendinger, who won Stage 1 for a season-best 10th stage win, was seventh. Ty Gibbs, who joined Berry as the only two non-playoff drivers among the top 10, finished eighth. Allmendinger’s Kaulig Racing teammate Justin Hailey was ninth and JGR’s Harrison Burton 10th. Playoff driver Myatt Snider finished 15th, the last title-eligible driver running at the end of the race.

For more on Saturday’s race, follow this link.

