‘Women in Business’ Luncheon begin Sept. 29 in Roane

(Submitted, Roane Chamber) The ‘Women in Business’ Luncheon, a 4-part series hosted by the Roane Chamber and sponsored by ORUD Natural Gas, begins next week. Top women in their field will inspire and share their experiences as business and community leaders in four seminars scheduled bi-monthly.

Dr. LaDonna McFall, Roane County Schools Director, will be the first guest speaker on Wednesday, September 29 from noon to 1:30 pm.

“I look forward to sharing my experiences,” said Dr. McFall, “along with ideas about women as leaders in business and in the community.”

Enjoy a catered meal along with an opportunity to network and fellowship with other leaders. Safety guidelines will be followed; including boxed meals, small group size, social distancing, etc. Each session is $50 or all four sessions can be purchased for $150, receiving one free seminar. Each seminar will be held from noon to 1:30 pm in a different city and event center each session, beginning at the Walden Event Center in Harriman. Seats are still available to hear Dr. McFall so contact the Roane Alliance today at 865-376-2093 or email [email protected] for tickets.

Additional dates and guest speakers include:

Teresa Duncan, Roane State Community College – Workforce Development Director, Wednesday, November 17 at The REC, 241 W. Rockwood St, Rockwood

Niki Stephanie Nicholas, Superintendent of Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area, Obed Wild & Scenic River and Oak Ridge Site Manager for the Manhattan Project National, Wednesday, January 19 at Oliver Springs Historical Society, 301 Kingston Avenue, Oliver Springs

Chris Evans-Longmire, Executive Director of Kids First Child Advocacy Center of the Ninth Judicial District, Wednesday, March 23 at Greenwood School Education Foundation, 726 Greenwood St, Kingston

To learn more about the Roane Chamber and the advantages of membership, please contact Tori May at 865.376.5572 ext 205 or [email protected].