Wesley Bryan Webb, age 40 of Clinton, TN passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. He was known as being gifted and very talented in playing a keyboard, and also played in the chorus at the T.S.B. (Tennessee School for the blind) in Nashville, TN. He also played the keyboard at church. Wesley loves the Lord and was saved at the age of 16 at Gospel Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. Everyone who knew him loved him dearly, and he never met a stranger. Wesley liked to read books and would listen to them on CDs. He also enjoyed playing video games.

Wesley is preceded in death by his stepdad, Jeff Powell; Nonnie, Donna Kelly Hill; and Papaw Ron, Ronald Pence.

Wesley is survived by his mother, Dawn Powell of Clinton, TN; grandparents, Herman Hill, and Doug and Wilma Powell; brother, Michael Jeffrey Powell of Clinton, TN; aunts and uncles, Devon Hill, Todd Hill, Ronnie Pence, Julie Windish, and Kathy Giles; special cousins, Amanda Smith, Cari Phillips, Aaron Hill, Justin Lance; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Wesley’s family will receive his friends from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 16, 2021 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary. His funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm with Rev. Verlin Langford officiating. Wesley’s interment will be 11:00 am on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences can be made to the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com