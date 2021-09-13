Week 4 HSFB scores, Week 5 schedule

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10…WEEK 4
COVID WINS: Clinton (over Cherokee)…Oneida (over Oliver Springs)…Gibbs (over Central)…Scott (over Austin-East.
SCORES: Rhea County 35 Anderson County 33…
Farragut 35 Oak Ridge 30…
Campbell County 36 Morristown East 28…
Jellico 34 North Greene 18…
Tennessee High 33 Karns 31…
Powell 42 Science Hill 14…
Maryville 30 Alcoa 27…
West 31 Fulton 14…
Coalfield 68 Sunbright 8…
South-Doyle 26 Bearden 7…
Halls 34 Jefferson County 33…
Midway 23 Wartburg 0…
Kingston 21 Rockwood 0…
Union County 50 Cumberland Gap 20…
Harriman 43 Sale Creek 13.
WEEK 5 SCHEDULE
(THURSDAY) Fulton at Gibbs…
(FRIDAY) Clinton at Powell (Eye Center Pregame Show at 6:30, kickoff at 7:00 on Fox & Farley Friday Night Football at WYSH)…
Anderson County at South-Doyle…
Oak Ridge at Lenoir City…
Karns at Campbell County…
Oliver Springs at Greenback…
Unaka at Jellico…
Union County at Gatlinburg-Pittman…
Farragut at Cleveland…
Maryville at Bearden…
Sunbright at Harriman…
Central at Heritage…
Coalfield at Oakdale…
Alcoa at Pigeon Forge…
Monterey at Rockwood…
Midway at Wartburg…
Sevier County at West…
Kingston at Sweetwater.