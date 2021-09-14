W.H. “Bill” Owen age 87 passed away peacefully in the arms of Jesus early on Thursday, September 9, 2021. He was born March 4, 1934, in Clinton, TN to the late Harry and Maurine H. Owen. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1952 and the University of Tennessee in 1956 where he was in the marching band and SAE fraternity.

After many years in corporate management and sales, Bill returned to Clinton where her became a member of FBC & XYZ singers. He enjoyed coffee hours every Saturday morning at Hardees in South Clinton with his friends. Throughout his life, he loved playing golf and reading.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Maurine L. Owen, and nephew, David Thompson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Kathleen Owen; son, James Randall Owen, MD; grandson, William R. Owen; nephew, James Thompson.

The family will have a private service held at Clinton First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Clinton First Baptist Church Music Department, P.O. Box 268, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com