Volunteers needed for Festival

The Clinch River Fall Antique Festival was a COVID casualty last year but will return to Historic Downtown Clinton this year, bigger and better than ever.

The festival begins Friday, October 1st at 12 noon, with all kinds of activities, live music, food, and more. At 9 am on Saturday, October 2nd, the festival gets started with dozens of antique dealers and artisans lining the streets of downtown Clinton until 4:00, along with food trucks, live music, beer, and an antique car show.

Market Street will be closed to traffic, and vendors, artisans, and food trucks will be set up throughout the downtown area, specifically on Market, Cullom, and Eagle Bend roads.

Organizers are looking for people who might be interested in volunteering to help out on one, or both, days of the festival, and if you are interested, please contact the Anderson County Chamber at 865-457-2559.