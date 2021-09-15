Victoria Sueann Delaney, age 45, passed away unexpectedly in Knoxville, TN on August 30, 2021. Victoria came from Pennsylvania but has been a resident of Tennessee for the last 10 years. She collected Native American jewelry and aspired to be a pilot.

She is preceded in death by her father Nathan Delaney and brother Howard Delaney.

She is survived by her mother Juanita Davis, son, John Tyler Delaney of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Heather Marie Delaney of Tuscaloosa, AL; sisters, Whitney Elizabeth Delaney of Knoxville, TN and Melissa Nannette Aaron of New Market, TN.

There are no memorial services scheduled at this time.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.