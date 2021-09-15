Victoria Sueann Delaney, age 45

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 49 Views

Victoria Sueann Delaney, age 45, passed away unexpectedly in Knoxville, TN on August 30, 2021. Victoria came from Pennsylvania but has been a resident of Tennessee for the last 10 years. She collected Native American jewelry and aspired to be a pilot.

She is preceded in death by her father Nathan Delaney and brother Howard Delaney.

She is survived by her mother Juanita Davis, son, John Tyler Delaney of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Heather Marie Delaney of Tuscaloosa, AL; sisters, Whitney Elizabeth Delaney of Knoxville, TN and Melissa Nannette Aaron of New Market, TN.

There are no memorial services scheduled at this time.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Edward M. House, age 81 of Clinton

Edward M. House, age 81 of Clinton passed away at his residence on Sunday, September …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.