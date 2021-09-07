Veterans Appreciation Breakfast back on second Saturday

Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for the monthly community Veterans Appreciation Breakfast after the events were shuttered over the past year due to pandemic concerns.  The breakfasts made a return in July, with one held on July 3rd to coincide with Independence Day celebrations, but this week return to their customary second Saturday of the month.

This month’s breakfast is being sponsored by Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and State Representative John Ragan.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, September 11th at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton.  The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans.

October 9th’s Breakfast is sponsored by Lt. Governor Randy McNally and State Representative John Ragan; November 13th’s Breakfast is co- sponsored by Clinton City Schools and Regina Copeland; December 11th’s Breakfast is co-sponsored by Lewis Ridenour and Matchette Construction, LLC of Andersonville; January 8th’s Breakfast is sponsored by Ryan Spitzer; and February 12th’s Breakfast is sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club.

To learn more, e-mail [email protected], or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County.  If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.   

