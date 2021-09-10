UT/Florida Week gets early start with blood drive competition

(MEDIC press release) MEDIC is celebrating football season and getting a head start on Florida week with the annual UT/MEDIC vs. UF/LifeSouth blood collection competition. The two blood centers compete each year to boost inventory levels and celebrate our home teams.

Donors will receive a special edition football-themed t-shirt, Papa John’s coupon, Salsarita’s coupon, Texas Roadhouse coupon and will be entered to win a tailgate basket.

Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org. Walk-in donors are allowed. Appointments allow our staff to mitigate wait times and control donor flow.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including UT Medical Center, Covenant Health System hospitals, Tennova hospitals, Blount Memorial, and East TN Children’s Hospital.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC truly help community members in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky. Products donated through any other collection activity/organization do not stay in East TN or Southeastern Kentucky. Those products are shipped out of the area and nationally.

WEBSITE: www.medicblood.org