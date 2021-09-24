Unemployment falls in 93 of 95 counties

According to information released Thursday by the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development, unemployment rates in nearly all of Tennessee’s counties decreased in August. This marks the second consecutive month the jobless situation has improved in 93 or more of the state’s 95 counties.

August unemployment rates were lower in 93 counties across the state. The rate in Williamson County remained unchanged from July at 2.6%, while unemployment increased in Maury County from 4.2% to 4.5% in a month-to-month comparison.

Seventy-nine counties recorded unemployment rates of less than 5% for the month. The remaining 16 counties had August rates of 5% or greater, but less than 10%.

Williamson County continued to have Tennessee’s lowest unemployment rate in August.

Shelby County had the month’s highest unemployment rate at 6.7%. While it was the highest in the state, the county’s new rate represented a 0.8 of a percentage point decrease from July.

Locally, in Anderson County, the unemployment rate fell by four-tenths of a point from July’s rate of 4.2% to 3.8% last month.

The jobless rate in Campbell County went down a half-percent, falling from 5.3% to 4.8% in August.

The unemployment rate in Knox County decreased from 3.6 to 3.3%, the lowest in our immediate area for the month of August.

In Morgan County, unemployment fell by four-tenths of a point from July’s 4.8 to last month’s 4.4%.

Roane County saw a three-tenths of a point decline in August, going from 4.3% in July to 4.0%.

Unemployment statewide improved for the third consecutive month in August. The rate ticked down from 4.7% to 4.6%.

Nationally, the jobless rate also improved in August. It decreased by 0.2 of a percentage point from 5.4% to 5.2%.

A complete analysis of the August 2021 county unemployment data can be found here.