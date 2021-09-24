Unemployment falls in 93 of 95 counties

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 24 Views

According to information released Thursday by the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development, unemployment rates in nearly all of Tennessee’s counties decreased in August. This marks the second consecutive month the jobless situation has improved in 93 or more of the state’s 95 counties. 
August unemployment rates were lower in 93 counties across the state. The rate in Williamson County remained unchanged from July at 2.6%, while unemployment increased in Maury County from 4.2% to 4.5% in a month-to-month comparison. 
Seventy-nine counties recorded unemployment rates of less than 5% for the month. The remaining 16 counties had August rates of 5% or greater, but less than 10%. 
Williamson County continued to have Tennessee’s lowest unemployment rate in August.

Shelby County had the month’s highest unemployment rate at 6.7%. While it was the highest in the state, the county’s new rate represented a 0.8 of a percentage point decrease from July.

Locally, in Anderson County, the unemployment rate fell by four-tenths of a point from July’s rate of 4.2% to 3.8% last month.

The jobless rate in Campbell County went down a half-percent, falling from 5.3% to 4.8% in August.

The unemployment rate in Knox County decreased from 3.6 to 3.3%, the lowest in our immediate area for the month of August. 

In Morgan County, unemployment fell by four-tenths of a point from July’s 4.8 to last month’s 4.4%. 

Roane County saw a three-tenths of a point decline in August, going from 4.3% in July to 4.0%.

Unemployment statewide improved for the third consecutive month in August. The rate ticked down from 4.7% to 4.6%. 
Nationally, the jobless rate also improved in August. It decreased by 0.2 of a percentage point from 5.4% to 5.2%.  
A complete analysis of the August 2021 county unemployment data can be found here.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

ORNL’s Zacharia recognized with leadership award

(Submitted, ORNL)  Thomas Zacharia, director of the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, was …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.