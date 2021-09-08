Two school systems, 5 schools recognized by state

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 143 Views

Last week, two area school systems learned that the Tennessee Department of Education has recognized them as Level 5 Districts, the highest-ranking that a school system can receive from the state. 

Officials with the Anderson County and Clinton City Schools each announced late last week that their districts had been recognized for their overall academic achievement and student growth during the 2020-2021 school year.

Five schools across both systems were also recognized as Reward Schools, meaning that they also demonstrated outstanding achievement and growth.  In the county school system, Andersonville, Fairview, and Norris Elementary Schools earned that distinction, and in the city school system, both Clinton and South Clinton Elementary Schools were recognized as Reward Schools.

Leaders from both districts congratulated their students, teachers, administrators, parents and everyone involved with the education of our kids on an achievement made even more impressive since it was accomplished during a global pandemic. 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

TDEC hosting mobile household hazardous waste collection event in neighboring Union Co.

(TDEC press release)  The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.