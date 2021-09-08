Two school systems, 5 schools recognized by state

Last week, two area school systems learned that the Tennessee Department of Education has recognized them as Level 5 Districts, the highest-ranking that a school system can receive from the state.

Officials with the Anderson County and Clinton City Schools each announced late last week that their districts had been recognized for their overall academic achievement and student growth during the 2020-2021 school year.

Five schools across both systems were also recognized as Reward Schools, meaning that they also demonstrated outstanding achievement and growth. In the county school system, Andersonville, Fairview, and Norris Elementary Schools earned that distinction, and in the city school system, both Clinton and South Clinton Elementary Schools were recognized as Reward Schools.

Leaders from both districts congratulated their students, teachers, administrators, parents and everyone involved with the education of our kids on an achievement made even more impressive since it was accomplished during a global pandemic.