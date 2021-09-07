Two injured, one charged after Campbell boat accident

Jim Harris

Two people from Ohio were injured, and a third Ohioan was charged, after a boating accident on Norris Lake in Campbell County on Saturday evening.

Authorities say that at around 7 pm, William Tyler Sharp of Hamilton, Ohio, and a Gabriella Wimmer of Marysville, Ohio were standing on the bow of a boat while it was moving when the vessel hit a wake and they were thrown into the water.  Both were struck by the boat.

Both were taken to Sequoyah Marina, and Sharp was flown to UT Medical Center by LIFESTAR for treatment his injuries, which included what were described as deep lacerations caused by the boat’s propeller.  As of the last update, he was listed in critical but stable condition at UTMC.  Wimmer was taken by ambulance to Tennova North Medical Center, where she was treated and released. 

The operator of the boat, identified as Madison Fantelli of Cincinnati, Ohio, was charged with underage alcohol consumption and reckless operation of a vessel. 

The TWRA is continuing its investigation.  No other boats were involved in the incident.

