TN State Parks hosting Tennessee Serves events

Jim Harris

(TN State Parks)  Tennessee State Parks will be hosting volunteer events through the month of October in support of First Lady Maria Lee’s Tennessee Serves monthly challenge.

Tennessee Serves activities at the parks include trash pickup, trail work, cabin repairs, painting, removal of invasive plant species, and more. For information on Tennessee Serves events at each park please go to the link here.

National Public Lands Day, traditionally the nation’s largest one-day volunteer stewardship event, will be extended in Tennessee State Parks to Sept. 25-Oct 2. Those days of service will include a variety of events and projects, including litter clean-ups, trail maintenance, and hikes. Some parks are having multiple events. Those interested can find National Public Lands Day information for individual parks here.

The first lady launched Tennessee Serves in 2019 to encourage Tennesseans to serve one another and volunteer in their communities. The three-part initiative includes serving Tennesseans across the state with a special focus on distressed counties; highlighting people and organizations already making a difference and mobilizing Tennesseans to meet community needs. For more on Tennessee Serves, go to the link here.

