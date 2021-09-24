THSO, NHTSA to celebrate “Seat Check Saturday”

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 11 Views

(THSO)  On Saturday, September 25, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to promote “Seat Check Saturday” during Child Passenger Safety Week, September 19 – 25. In celebration, the THSO released a new segment of its educational series “Talking Traffic Safety” to provide child safety tips and explain the proper installation of a car seat. Click here to view:  https://youtu.be/Mrc8Zo_kI0I 

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children in America. In 2019, there were over 20,000 traffic crashes in Tennessee involving children up to the age of 12. Tennessee’s average car seat misuse rate is 87 percent. 

“Using car seats that are age-, and size-appropriate is best practice to keep your children safe,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis. “If you are unsure how to install your car seat correctly, visit a local fitting station in your area so we can help you.” 

The NHTSA recommends keeping children rear-facing as long as possible up to the top height or weight allowed by their particular seats. Once a child outgrows the rear-facing only “infant” car seat, he/she should travel in a rear-facing “convertible” or all-in-one car seat. Once your child outgrows the rear-facing size limits, he or she is ready to travel in a forward-facing car seat with a harness and tether. After outgrowing the forward-facing car seats, children should be placed in booster seats until they’re the right size to use seat belts safely. 

To learn more about child passenger safety or locate a fitting station, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org/cps.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

ORNL’s Zacharia recognized with leadership award

(Submitted, ORNL)  Thomas Zacharia, director of the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, was …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.