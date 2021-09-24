THSO, NHTSA to celebrate “Seat Check Saturday”

(THSO) On Saturday, September 25, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to promote “Seat Check Saturday” during Child Passenger Safety Week, September 19 – 25. In celebration, the THSO released a new segment of its educational series “Talking Traffic Safety” to provide child safety tips and explain the proper installation of a car seat. Click here to view: https://youtu.be/Mrc8Zo_kI0I

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children in America. In 2019, there were over 20,000 traffic crashes in Tennessee involving children up to the age of 12. Tennessee’s average car seat misuse rate is 87 percent.

“Using car seats that are age-, and size-appropriate is best practice to keep your children safe,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis. “If you are unsure how to install your car seat correctly, visit a local fitting station in your area so we can help you.”

The NHTSA recommends keeping children rear-facing as long as possible up to the top height or weight allowed by their particular seats. Once a child outgrows the rear-facing only “infant” car seat, he/she should travel in a rear-facing “convertible” or all-in-one car seat. Once your child outgrows the rear-facing size limits, he or she is ready to travel in a forward-facing car seat with a harness and tether. After outgrowing the forward-facing car seats, children should be placed in booster seats until they’re the right size to use seat belts safely.

To learn more about child passenger safety or locate a fitting station, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org/cps.