THSO announces $23M+ in highway safety grants

Monday, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) announced $23.4 million in federal grant funds to be distributed statewide from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the 2022 – 2023 Federal Fiscal Year. Click here to view the list of grant awards and recipients: https://bit.ly/2YrLyZt

“The purpose of this funding is to support the various programs and campaigns necessary to improve the safety of Tennessee roadways,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis. “The THSO values every partner sharing our mission to save lives. Without their participation, our initiatives would be ineffective.”

Over 370 federal grants exceeding $23 million in total have been awarded to law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners across Tennessee. Approximately $3 million in media grant funds will be allocated for statewide highway safety education and public awareness campaigns.

Every year, traffic safety advocates, non-profit organizations, emergency response personnel, law enforcement, district attorneys’ offices, and other state agencies across Tennessee seek funding through grant applications offered by the THSO. Applicants who meet the required data-driven criteria and highway safety standards are awarded grant funds to support the THSO’s mission to reduce traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

For more information about the THSO, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.

